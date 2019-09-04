Pampa boy honors unmarked graves for Eagle Scout project

MIAMI, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Riding in the car one day with his mom, 13-year-old Garrett La Deau finally came up with an idea for his Eagle Scout project. La Deau wanted to honor those in his hometown who had passed away but weren’t given the recognition he thought they deserved.

More than 100 people currently lie in unmarked graves in the Robers County Cemetary.

“We will get these $30 headstones, then we will go and place them here,” said La Deau. “To do that, we are going to have to ask for donations.

“I think it’s important that everyone be remembered,” said La Deau’s mom, Ambryn, who might have had some influence on her son’s project, considering she is a big fan of family history and does research on the local cemetery.

No matter where the idea came from, you cannot deny the need.

La Deau’s project will raise money to buy headstones for the 90 unmarked graves of people who passed before 1990. He said more than 50 headstones are for babies, while another 30 headstones are for people who died more than a century ago.

“Of course, I hope that he gets practice with conducting groups and leading, but I also hope that he gets a sense of importance of family. And these are real people that had families and tragedy in their lives and they deserve to be remembered,” said Ambryn.

Soon, La Deau will start laying out the headstones with help from his fellow scouts in Troop 401.

The purpose of an Eagle Scout project is to provide leadership and to carry out a project to better your community.