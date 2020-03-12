Online Originals: Couple hosts wedding giveaway for military couples

NORTH TOPSAIL, N.C. (WNCT) – A couple along with their property manager are hosting a wedding giveaway of a lifetime.

Garrett and Emily Leatham have spent some time renovating their beach house, 105 Bay, in North Topsail with Ward Realty property manager, Tracey Coe.

Together, they decided they would want to offer the space up as a venue for a military couple to host their wedding as a giveaway.

That idea grew into something bigger after local wedding planner, Nikki Dyba, donated her services towards it.

Dyba reached out to her vendors who also decided to donate their services.

Wedding Planner: Nikki Dyba of The Event Connection

Photographer: Blythe Crady Photography

Videographer: Albert Stephens Media

Hair/Makeup: Sarah Antonnucci

DJ: The Bright Tent

Flowers: Surf City Florist

Wedding Cake: Xanadu Bakery

The wedding is now priced at $42,000 and the next step for the homeowners is finding a couple.

To apply, one or both parties in the relationship must be an active-duty military member. The couple must send a 5-minute maximum video to rentals@wardrealty.com explaining their love story by March 27, 2020, @ 5:00 PM.

The winning couple will be announced on Ward Realty’s Facebook page Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

To meet the homeowners and see the home click the video above only on wnct.com’s Online Originals!