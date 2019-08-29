Officer helps boy scared of his new bedroom

One very kind police officer helps a young boy with severe anxiety who was very nervous about sleeping in his bedroom in his family's new house.

(FOX NEWS) – A police officer becoming a hero to a little kid afraid of his new house.

Amanda Williams says her son Hayden was terrified to sleep alone in his new bedroom.

Hayden was so anxious, Williams says he begged her to call the police.

The eager mother agreed, and soon Officer Schwartz came to the rescue.

Completing a thorough investigation of Hayden’s room making sure no monsters or bag guys were lurking around.

Williams says it did the trick.

Adding, Hayden was hesitant at first but woke up proud of himself for making it through the night.

Officer Schwartz even stopped by before Hayden’s first day of school to check in and offer some additional support.