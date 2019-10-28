Oak Dale Elementary holds career day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kindergartners at Oak Dale Elementary are turning their dreams into a reality.

Today the students got a chance to learn more about different careers thanks to professionals from around the High Plains.

They stressed the importance of how math literacy skills will help them succeed later in life.

“So, we’re hoping that this just sparks an interest in them and it makes them want to focus on their math, and their reading, and their writing skills, and their speaking skills while they are at school so that they can one day be in one of these professions,” said Oak Dale Kindergarten Teacher, Heather Sutton.

Amarillo ISD hopes that career days like this one will prepare the younger generation for life after high school.