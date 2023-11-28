AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System has announced the appointment of Oliver Ostorga as its new Chief Operating Officer.

According to NWTHS officials, Ostorga, a leader in the healthcare industry since 2013, will lead the operational performance of a dynamic and complex healthcare system which includes key service lines as cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, general surgery, and ancillary services for patient care. Ostorga received his MHA and MBA from the University of Houston-Clear Lake and is certified as a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt.