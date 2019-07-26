Newborn babies dress up in dill pickle onesies

One hospital in Pittsburgh welcoming its latest arrivals with a special gift dressing them up in pickle-themed onesies for the city's annual picklesburgh festival.

A hospital in Pittsburgh has gone all-out to promote the city’s pickle festival.

The staff at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital dressed up four newborn babies as gherkin pickles.

A nurse knitted the little suits specially for the event, known as the Picklesburgh Festival.

Each baby was given a t-shirt that read, “special dill-evry.”

A city spokesman says the Picklesburgh Festival was “built for every pregnant woman’s craving.”

He even predicted the babies may someday be the mayors of Picklesburgh.

Picklesburgh begins today and runs through Sunday.