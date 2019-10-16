New technology makes WT performance hall one of the finest in the world

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University School of Music can now say they are the only music hall in the world to possess a piece of technology that helps control reverberations.

The technology was created by Jay Purdue, a WT alum.

“So, what we mean by this room being the most acoustically advanced in the world,” Purdue started. “You understand that here at the university, they’ve always got something different going on. One minutes of solo, one minutes of band concert, one minute a percussion ensemble. Each one really requires a different reverberation time, which means just out how long sound carries around in the room so that it won’t be really muddy. And so, this room will change to meet every single thing that’s going to be performed here.”

Robert Hansen, the director of the School of Music, said he has already noticed a remarkable difference in the hall since the equipment has been installed.

“We did an opera in here this summer,” Hansen explained. “And everybody could understand all the words. That doesn’t happen with singers that often, right. So, we have something here that is perfection. It’s not just excellent. It’s perfect.”

The equipment cost about $200,000.