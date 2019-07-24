New Major Takes Over at The Salvation Army of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Salvation Army of Amarillo welcomed Major David Atkins as the new major of our local chapter.

Major Atkins is a Salvation Army veteran. He has worked with the organization for 38 years and recently moved to the Yellow City from Dallas.

Major Atkins said he is enjoying getting to learn more about Amarillo, the Panhandle and it’s people, but he already has a few ideas of areas he would like to improve.

“One of the things I’ve worked on for many years now is thrift stores,” Major Atkins explained. “We have a family store here that does need a good bit of work and future relocation as well. So that’s something I’m going to concentrate on, as well as maintaining the homeless shelter, and getting it at a good standard.”

Major Atkins said he is excited about the things the local chapter of the Salvation Army can accomplish, but he knows it would not be possible without help from the community. He said they are the army.

“Salvation has been helping the homeless since 1865,” Major Atkins said. “So we’re, we’ve been at it for a good long time, but we need people always to come alongside us. We call them the army behind the army, folks who will step up and help us help people. And there is a need for that.”

The community can help by donating their time by volunteering, or by donating items to the Salvation Army.

For more information on The Salvation Army of Amarillo and their programs, visit: http://www.salvationarmytexas.org/amarillo/