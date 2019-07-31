Neighbors harvest crops for farmer with stage 4 cancer in Washington

Generous neighbors stepping in to help farmer Larry Yockey, who's battling stage 4 skin cancer, when his wheat crop is ready for harvest.

(FOX NEWS) – A small community in Washington comes together to rally behind a local farmer.

Larry Yockey is a fourth-generation farmer in the rural town of Ritzville.

For the first time in nearly 50 years, Yockey worried he wouldn’t be able to harvest his wheat field.

That’s because he’s battling stage 4 skin cancer.

When it came time to harvest his crop Sunday, Yockey knew he couldn’t do it alone.

That’s when dozens of fellow farmers showed up at Yockey’s farm armed with semis, combines, and blackouts to help harvest his fields.

The group cranked out three weeks of work in just six hours.

One farmer says it’s not just a favor to Yockey, but a way to thank him for his hard work over the decades.

Yockey is overwhelmed with the outpour of support from his community saying the amount of gratitude he has is indescribable.