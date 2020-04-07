NCW Risk Management helping out local businesses with gift card giveaways

NCW Risk Management is stepping up to the plate to help out those that have been hit hard by the pandemic, such as local businesses and restaurants.

“So many of these local businesses support our non-profits. They’ve been there for years and years and years holding up these non-profits by their contributions. Now that they’re struggling, I’m worried that those non-profits are going to struggle as well,” said Jason Burr, Partner at NCW Risk Management.

“It’s not even restaurants too. Oil change places, it does not discriminate what the virus impacts, the impact on their business,” said Richard Walton, Partner at NCW Risk Management.

After seeing what one of his fellow insurance agency friends was doing in Longview to help out their businesses, Burr decided to do the same here on the high plains.

“I thought it was a really good idea, a real good way to show our support of our community and our clients,” said Burr.

That way is through social media, NCW goes out and purchases gift cards from area businesses and then gives them away through a Facebook giveaway.

“Every morning around 7 or 8 in the morning, we’ll post a video or a logo of the gift card that we’re going to be giving away that day. Then everybody that likes, comments or shares that post is entered into a drawing that afternoon,” said Burr.

Burr says it was an easy decision to do this as it’s local businesses supporting one another.

“We need these businesses to not only stay in business but to thrive,” said Burr.

Burr says they’ll be doing these give-aways for about another month.