Mystery In The Sand: Lost Wedding Ring

Good News

Florida treasure hunter hopes to reunite lost wedding ban with its rightful owner.

by: Melanie Michael

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA)  Mark DesErmia has been searching the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico for nearly a quarter-century, never really knowing what he’ll find.

That’s exactly what keeps them coming back for more. He’s on a mission to solve mysteries, especially when it comes to a recent find  a wedding ring dating back 64 years. 

“It’s amazing, really. I can’t believe how lucky I am to do this every day of my life. It’s awesome,” DesErmia says. 

On the Fourth of July he discovered a wedding ring submerged deep in the sand off Longboat Key, and while he’s come across many rings in his history of working with a metal detector, this one was extra special. 

It’s a beautiful band dating back to a very special day, many years ago. 

The ring has a unique inscription with a memorable anniversary  December 25, 1955. There’s also an inscription on the band, the name “Oldulia.” 

Read more: http://bit.ly/2JB2mCs

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss