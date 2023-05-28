AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- Mrs. Maelou Hendrix celebrated turning 107 years old Sunday. Family and friends came together at the Hilltop Senior Citizen Association for a birthday celebration.

Hendrix was born May 31, 1916, in CenterPoint, Arkansas. Mrs. Hendrix married Cecil Hendrix in 1938 and together they had ten children. Five boys and five girls.

Mrs. Hendrix has always enjoyed her independence and worked in the fields, driving tractors and planting crops while raising her kids.

“I mean, she’ll be 107 She has always worked, you know, up until retirement age, you know, but she worked in the fields alongside my dad, you know, driving a tractor. They’ve done wheat, they’ve done cotton. They’ve done all sorts of chop, cut, and pull the cotton off all her life,” said Darlene Cunningham daughter of Hendrix. “I think she’s just she’s been the pillar. That’s how she would be the pillar of our family. You know, and it’s always been the strong person to hold us all up through everything.”

The Hendrix kids shared their mother is loved by everyone who knows her, and they believe her long life is due to the way she lives and believes in God.

“I think it’s important to celebrate her 107 years because like my brother said, you know, you don’t see very many people get to reach 107 And God has blessed her. And that’s another reason to celebrate,” said Cunningham. “Because right now, her health is really very, very well. Very, very good. So, to just celebrate this many years. It’s just a blessing, just a tribute to God for His favor and His grace.”