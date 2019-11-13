Mister Rogers World Kindness, Cardigan Day

Wear a cardigan on November 13th, when World Kindness and World Cardigan Day coincide, to remember the impact Fred Rogers had on the world.

(FOX NEWS) — Dig out your favorite cardigan from the closet because today we’re celebrating World Kindness Day, Mister Rogers style.

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood, perfect for celebrating an American icon.

“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’s” Studio in Pittsburgh is asking fans to honor the late Fred Rogers by wearing a cardigan, one of Mister Rogers’ most famous looks.

The studio is hoping to spread kindness by reminding people of Mister Rogers’ life lessons including – help others.

You too can spread the love by sharing a photo of you in your Mister Rogers inspired sweater using the hashtag “Cardigan Day”.