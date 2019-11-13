Mister Rogers World Kindness, Cardigan Day

Good News

Wear a cardigan on November 13th, when World Kindness and World Cardigan Day coincide, to remember the impact Fred Rogers had on the world.

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — Dig out your favorite cardigan from the closet because today we’re celebrating World Kindness Day, Mister Rogers style.

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood, perfect for celebrating an American icon.

“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’s” Studio in Pittsburgh is asking fans to honor the late Fred Rogers by wearing a cardigan, one of Mister Rogers’ most famous looks.

The studio is hoping to spread kindness by reminding people of Mister Rogers’ life lessons including – help others.

You too can spread the love by sharing a photo of you in your Mister Rogers inspired sweater using the hashtag “Cardigan Day”.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss