Missouri officer saves 1-week-old baby

(CNN) — It’s one of the worst nightmares of any parent – their newborn all of a sudden stops breathing.
It happened to a mother in the Saint Louis area last weekend.
When her 9-1-1 call went out, a local police officer came to the rescue.
St. Louis County Police Dept. Officer Wesley Pierce says, “No officer, paramedic, 911 operator they don’t want to receive that phone call that a just over a week old baby’s not breathing.”
St. Louis County Officer Wesley Pierce – a dad himself – got a call that one-week-old baby Taylor wasn’t breathing, and he sprung into action.
Officer Pierce says, “Mom handed the baby over to me and I listened to the central county fire dispatcher who gave me instructions on what to do, so I really give him all the props. He helped me through it.”
And recounting those heroic actions.
Officer Pierce says, “At first I was scared and nervous.”
And then Officer Pierce gave baby Taylor mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.
Officer Pierce says, “Halfway through I look down and she still was turning purple.”
He keeps trying to resuscitate her and pumps her chest.
And after a few times, the sound Taylor’s mom was waiting to hear.
Officer Pierce says, “Shortly after that, the baby starting crying, and mom was ecstatic. I was ecstatic.”
Then, paramedics got to their home on Del Lago drive taking baby Taylor for a few nights in the hospital.
Officer Pierce says, “That’s one of the worst nightmares any parent could have.”
Mom was a bit too nervous to talk about what happened.
She told us Taylor is doing well but will have to go through a study to look into her breathing patterns.
