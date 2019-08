A Minnesota toddler with a devastating disease needs a $2 million drug - the most expensive drug in the world. Initially, her insurance turned her down, but has since reconsidered... just in time.

BLAINE, Minn. (KARE) — A Minnesota toddler suffering from an often-fatal genetic disorder will receive the medication that could cure her.

In a sudden about-face, the Minnesota Department of Human Services now says it will cover the $2 million-dollar drug Zolgensma. The gene therapy drug was approved earlier this year and has grabbed headlines as the most expensive drug in the world.

