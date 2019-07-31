Military mom treats driver to breakfast because she can’t treat her son

(FOX NEWS) – A military mom warming the heart of a complete stranger with her act of kindness.
After ordering breakfast for her son from a McDonald’s drive-thru, Heidi Goforth says she arrived to the window and didn’t have to pay a cent.
The driver in front not only paid for her meals. She also left a hand written note on the receipt.
Goforth posting the note to facebook reading “My son is in the Air Force, I can’t buy him breakfast, so I bought yours, have a blessed day.”
The small act touching goforth and many on social media.
A woman named Caryn Scherm Hill later commenting on the post saying she was the Air Force mom adding “kindness can create such a wave of emotion.”