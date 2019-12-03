Merrick Pet Care Pledges to Double the Impact of Donations Made to K9s For Warriors on GivingTuesday

AMARILLO, Texas — Merrick Pet Care, Inc., is joining today’s GivingTuesday movement by matching donations made to its longtime partner, K9s For Warriors. The charitable organization helps veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) find the support and comfort they need by pairing them with a service dog that has been rescued from a high-kill shelter.

Merrick will double all donations made to K9s For Warriors on GivingTuesday (up to $50,000). All funds raised will help support K9s for Warriors’ efforts to train rescue dogs and empower veterans to return to civilian life with dignity and independence. Donations can be made on the K9s For Warriors website.

“Our financial supporters save two lives with one act of kindness – a shelter dog that’s running out of time and a warrior struggling with PTSD,” said Rory Diamond, chief executive officer for K9s For Warriors. “And, thanks to the generosity of our partners at Merrick Pet Care, we are able to double the impact of every GivingTuesday donation.”

Since 2015, Merrick has been the exclusive dog food partner for K9s For Warriors, providing each rescued service dog with all their meals and treats while in training. The company has donated more than $1 million in food and monetary donations to K9s For Warriors in support of the programs and clinical research that provide service dogs to help heal veterans.

“Dogs have a special ability to not only understand us, but also help us find strength when we need it most,” said Tim Simonds, chief executive officer for Merrick Pet Care. “We’re honored to partner with K9s For Warriors to help our hardworking veterans find the unconditional love they deserve in a true best friend – a service dog.”

For more information, visit www.MerrickGivesBack.com.

