Media Night for TEXAS Outdoor Musical in Palo Duro Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tonight was media night for TEXAS Outdoor Musical.

Tonight is the last dress rehearsal before the show opens tomorrow night.

The show will run until August 17 so be sure to check out the show, the fireworks, and the great Texas barbecue.

“So, tonight is kind of like a little preview or a little soft opening before we open tomorrow. So what we’re doing is we’re doing a full run of the show with all of the effect, full costumes, everything. This is our last technically rehearsal,” said actor Zach Perrin.

Starting this year, Charles Goodnight will be added to the story.