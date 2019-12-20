Med students pose in front of old slave plantation

Photos of Tulane University medical students went viral after a group posed in front of a former slave plantation with the hashtag "yeah we can do both."

(FOX NEWS) — Pictures of a group of medical students are now going viral.

This footage taken from a recent tour of a former slave plantation in Wallace, Louisiana.

The tour group consisting of students from Tulane University’s national medical association.

Doctor Russel Ledet organized the activity as a way to highlight how much progress has been made in the world.

Ledet taking to Twitter, saying in part quote: “we are our ancestors’ wildest dreams…”

Each student was donning their lab coat for the tour and made sure to capture the event with a series of pictures which are now inspiring people across the country.

The students featured in the photos hope the pictures will continue to inspire and empower future generations.

