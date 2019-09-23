Man with beer money sign surpasses $1M in fundraising for Children’s Hospital

A college football fan's sign asking for beer money raised more than $1 million for children's hospital.

ALTOONA, Iowa — Carson King’s viral fundraiser has now surpassed $1 million in donations for the University of Iowa Stead Children’s Hospital.

As of Sunday morning, $313,000 has been donated to King’s Venmo. With matching contributions from Busch Beer and Venmo, the children’s hospital will receive at least $1 million.

King’s fundraiser went viral after he brought a sign to College GameDay at the Cy-Hawk game that read, “Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished – Venmo – Carson-King-25.”

After getting shown on TV, hundreds of dollars started pouring in to his account. King, an Iowa State fan, made the decision to donate all the money, minus enough to buy a case of beer, to the children’s hospital in Iowa City. After making his charitable plans known, the donations to his Venmo account increased exponentially.

Both Busch Beer and Venmo pledged to match the donations he received and Prairie Meadows, King’s employer, also pledged $10,000.

King has been featured on national media including NBC’s Today and Nightly News, ESPN, CNN, Fox News and Good Morning America.

Busch Beer honored King, dubbing him an “Iowa Legend,” and printed his face on Busch Light cans. Busch Beer has even gifted King a year’s supply of Busch Light.

King’s account will accept money until the end of September.