Man asks brother with down syndrome to be his best man

A man in Virginia surprises his brother with down syndrome asking him to be his best man

(FOX NEWS) — A man in Virginia gives his brother a big surprise.

The video posted on the ‘Chris, Coffee, and Custard’ Instagram page shows a man asking his younger brother Chris to be his best man for his upcoming wedding.

Chris, who has down syndrome can be seen reading a note asking the big question.

After realizing what the note is he gives his brother a big hug!

Chris is an active member of his community helping to run Chris’s coffee and custard shop in Roanoke.

The shop hires employees with disabilities giving them an opportunity to work.

