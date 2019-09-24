Make-A-Wish Kid Gives Back

Wisconsin boy uses Make-A-Wish gift to help fund inclusive playground for other children.

(KARE) As more than 100 golfers drove by in their golf carts for a charity event Monday, 10-year-old Quinn Larson waved to each of them.

“He loves people; he loves kids,” said Quinn’s mom, Amy Larson.

The golfers gathered at Island View Golf Club in Waconia, Minnesota to help raise money for an inclusive playground in their community. The idea started with Quinn and his family.

“It’s absolutely incredible how far he’s come,” Larson said.

In 2014 just before Quinn turned five years old, he fell from a two-story window.

“He had a traumatic brain injury and then six months after that he ended up with meningitis. He lost pretty much all of his functions,” Larson recalled.

Quinn began to gain some of those functions back, including his ability to walk but playgrounds have always been a challenge.

“He has cochlear implants and going down a regular slide with cochlear implants can short them out so then you have to take them completely out,” Larson said.

So when Make-A-Wish gifted Quinn with $5,000 in 2017, he and his family chose to donate the money to the city of Waconia to help fund an inclusive playground.

