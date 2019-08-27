Louisiana teen surprises brother at bus stop in costumes

Louisiana teenager greets his little brother at the bus stop every day in a different silly costume.

Most kids look forward to the bus ride home after a long day of school.

But Max Tingle enjoys his drop off for a totally different reason.

His older brother Noah is waiting for him outside each day, donning anything from an LSU football uniform to today’s firefighter outfit.

Noah Tingle says, “It’s my last year high school and I saw he was coming off the bus when I was at home, so I just want to embarrass him.”

Rain or shine, Noah makes sure he’s out front when his brother’s bus comes down the street.

Usually, a warm embrace follows, but originally for Max it wasn’t something he totally looked forward to

Max Tingle says, “At first I was surprised and kind of embarrassed. But now I’m just used to it.”

And the costumed greeting has taken on a life of its own.

A Facebook page now dedicated to the daily charade has hundreds of followers.

Noah Tingle says, “It’s gotten a lot bigger than I thought I would ever be. I thought I would keep it going but I was expecting it to kind of be, you know, something me, my friends, my family, and a few other people we know to kind of catch on. But for the amount of people that saw it and loved it, it was just crazy.”

Teachers, students and strangers, even the bus driver, all checking in each day to see what exactly Noah will be wearing.

From Santa Claus to max’s favorite, Chewbacca, its always a surprise until that bus pulls up.

“I mean, the first outfit was just kind of some silly and then I started to come on more ideas. But then, when my mom started posting them, people were donating different costumes and outfits so I just started using theirs.”

A few weeks into the school year, Noah doesn’t know how much longer he’ll keep his welcome home ritual going.

But before college starts calling next year, he wants to make sure Max has plenty of good memories — regardless of how goofy they may be.