Lone Star Ballet takes on ‘Dracula’ with experienced dancer as the lead

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — To Artistic Director Vicki McLean, there is only one option when it comes to “Dracula.”

“Anthony Femath has been my Dracula from the beginning,” McLean explained.

It is the third time McLean has chosen to perform “Dracula.” Lone Star Ballet put on the romantic tragedy first in 2010, then again in 2014. Both of those times, Anthony Femath played the Count.

Even though the performer had retired from dancing and moved back to his hometown of El Paso, McLean wasn’t going to take no for an answer.

“Well, you know, it’s really interesting,” McLean said. “Because when the first time that he did Dracula, he, of course, was younger. And so as we have done the Dracula’s his Dracula has, he’s not only matured as a dancer, his Dracula has matured as a character.”

To Femath, coming back to Lone Star Ballet, felt like coming home.

While McLean thinks Femath is the only one that can play Dracula, the company has put on other spooky performances for Halloween. Some of the shows include “Frankenstein” and “Sleepy Hollow.”