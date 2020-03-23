Local restaurant preparing free kids meals today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Shi Lee’s Barbecue and Soul Food Cafe is giving away free kid’s meals today.

The meals include:

  • hot dogs
  • apples
  • oranges
  • juice box
  • Rice Krispy

To pick up the sack lunch you just need to go to the restaurant at 1213 SW 3rd Ave, Amarillo.

