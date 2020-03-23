Local restaurant preparing free kids meals today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Shi Lee’s Barbecue and Soul Food Cafe is giving away free kid’s meals today.
The meals include:
- hot dogs
- apples
- oranges
- juice box
- Rice Krispy
To pick up the sack lunch you just need to go to the restaurant at 1213 SW 3rd Ave, Amarillo.
