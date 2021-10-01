Local police department helps deliver baby at home

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas – Corporal Scott Dent thought he was walking in on a regular day on Tuesday. Little did he know he was going to help bring a baby into to the world.

“It’s what’s interesting about my job. You don’t, and you don’t ever see anything twice, you know? You don’t know what’s going to happen whenever you come in the next day,” says Corporal Dent, with the Lacy Lakeview Police Department.

Delivering a baby was a first for Corporal Dent.

“It was. It was nerve-wracking, I’ve never delivered a baby. I’m not I’m not a doctor, so I was nervous,” says Corporal Dent.

Corporal Dent and Officer Ljama arrived on the scene just in time.

“I could hear screaming, and I told dispatch, ‘I believe she’s going into labor. We’re probably going to have to start delivering the baby,'” says Corporal Dent.

Without a doubt, both officers put on some gloves and helped the Lacy Lakeview resident.

“The true heroes here are AMR, the EMT that came up. They were super respectful and cared a lot about that little girl,” says Corporal Dent.

The baby’s grandma was extremely thankful that the Lacy Lakeview Police and first responders got there in time. She had to snap a pic with them.

“It’s a privilege to be there, and to hear the baby crying whenever, whenever it was born, or she was born, or, you know….this is beautiful. It’s awesome,” says Corporal Dent.