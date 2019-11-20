Local orthodontists provide an opportunity for underprivileged kids to receive free braces

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Drs. Anthony Harwell and Tanner Cook of Harwell & Cook Orthodontics is seeking qualified applicants to receive the gift of free braces this holiday season.

The orthodontists have partnered with Smile for a Lifetime Foundation for the eighth year, a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarships for free braces to children who may not have the resources to afford the treatment otherwise. Two recipients between the ages of 7 and 18 will be selected for the free treatment.

Since 2012, Harwell & Cook Orthodontics has awarded free braces to 27 children in the community and counting. A smile can bring self-confidence and the ability to excel in the challenges and opportunities in life. Children who receive treatment through Smile for a Lifetime can become leaders with potential to have a positive impact on their community.

“The gift of a new smile is a life-changing opportunity for children,” Dr. Harwell said. “We are fortunate to live in such a diverse community. However, a significant number of families simply cannot fit braces into their budget. We are honored to make a difference in the lives of local children by giving them the gift of a beautiful, confident smile.”

On average, orthodontic treatment fees can be $6,000 or more and can be financially challenging for many families. The Smile for a Lifetime program not only helps build self-esteem and confidence but inspires hope and positive change in the lives of children. To date, the foundation has provided more than $40 million in donated services for individuals across the county who cannot afford treatment.

Children ages 7 to 18 are considered for free treatment by filling out an application found at Harwell & Cook Orthodontics’ website. The practice is accepting applications from now until December 16. The recipients will be announced on December 20. The Smile for a Lifetime program is open to the following cities and surrounding areas: Amarillo, TX, Pampa, TX, Borger, TX, Guymon, OK, and Canyon, TX.

