Local musician turns passion into 32-year career

Doug Storey has Played and Taught Music in Amarillo since the 1980s

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local artist has turned his passion for music into a 32-year career with the Amarillo Symphony and West Texas A&M University.

Doug Storey said he picked up his first clarinet in the 5th grade and has never put it down.

In the late 1980s, Storey moved to the Texas panhandle to join the Amarillo Symphony.

“The symphony gets better and better and better,” Storey said. “It’s better now than it ever has been.”

Storey has played first chair clarinet ever since.

That’s the same year he became an associate professor at WT.

In music, as a player and a teacher, Storey said he is always looking for ways to improve.

“You can always play at a higher level,” Storey admitted. “You can play more difficult literature. You can play things more difficult solos. In a jazz world, that have more difficult harmonic changes, you can try and get your articulation to go faster, you can try and be smoother. There’s always something to improve upon.”

Something that doesn’t need improvement. Our region’s love for the arts, especially music.

“The community support for the Arts,” Storey said. “In the whole panhandle, but especially Amarillo Canyon, where I’m involved, is phenomenal.”

Storey also plays in two jazz bands. Both perform at Esquire Jazz Club on the weekends. You can catch one of his shows on Saturday night.