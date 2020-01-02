Local man gets kidney donation from daughter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local man will have plenty of time to spend with his family now after receiving a life-saving kidney donation, and he has his daughter to thank for such a precious gift.

Lloyd Mullins’ surgeons Baylor Scott and White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth said things are looking good for Mullins and his daughter after not looking good before his kidney transplant surgery.

“I have heart problems,” said Mullin. “I have cardiomyopathy and then with the kidney function being so low and everything, it was just interfering with my heart.”

Mullins elected to be on peritoneal dialysis, hooked up to the machine for close to 12 hours a day. Without a donor, his condition would only worsen.

Then his daughter stepped up.

“I was particularly real hesitant with a family member. If I could have got, you know, a deceased donor or something, that would have been more acceptable to me in my mind,” said Mullins.

For his daughter Angela Janeway, it was a no brainer.

“Who’s better than the daughter and he’s my everything,” said Janeway.

Dr. Richard Ruiz, Mullins’ transplant surgeon, said Mullins’ chances are much better with the gift of his daughter’s kidney.

“So [the] prognosis is excellent. We expect kidneys from living donors to last just about twice as long as a kidney from a deceased donor,” said Dr. Ruiz.

Janeway said once you see the struggle of someone hooked up to a machine to live, the choice is easy.

“The difference you can make in that person’s life and let them have a normal life again. It’s worth anything that I could go through right now,” said Janeway.

Dr. Ruiz added about half of all living donors are related to the recipients.

More from MyHighPlains.com: