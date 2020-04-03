Local insurance office donating care packages to these in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Matt Moles: Allstate Insurance is making care packages to those that need one.

Office Manager Kristy Hood is making the care packages and the insurance agency is asking for people to comment or message Hood so they can give the packages away.

The latest care packages include:

1-4 pack of tp

1 roll of paper towels

1 can of Wolf brand chili

1 can of corn

1 can of green beans

2 bottles of water

2 packages of pop tarts

3 packages of oatmeal

4 bags of chips

4 packs of peanut butter crackers

