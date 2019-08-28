Local gym produces national championship-winning athletes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In 2016, the Fierce Five changed U.S. Gymnastics forever, bringing home the country’s second gold medal in the sport.

One local coach thinks it will not be long until an athlete from Amarillo is standing on that podium.

Tim Hall is not a stranger to success and neither are his athletes. Hall is the owner & head coach of all American Gymnastics, and he has been taking his athletes to national competitions for more than 33 years.

“Four national titles at each championship, but there was a lot of second and third. So they got to, you know, get bronze and silver and got to get on the podium, a top-six get on the podium,” said Hall.

One of those athletes on the podium at this year’s competition, Bailey Hancock.

“I just turned nine last week, and I’ve been doing gymnastics for, I think, this is my third or fourth year,” said Hancock.

This was Hancock’s second trip to nationals, competing in all three events— tumbling, double mini, and trampoline.

“I placed third in the nation in trampoline, third in the nation in double mini, and six in the nation in tumbling,” said Hancock.

Hall said Hancock’s results are impressive considering she’s so young—

and only been in gymnastics for a few years.

But many of Hall’s athletes are impressive, like 15-year-old Christin English, who is proud to represent Amarillo at several national championships.

“It’s honestly one of the greatest feelings. [It] actually helps me stay motivated and keeps me wanting to do so well, you know,” said English.

Hancock said she likes watching the older gymnasts and tries to do what they do. From watching them, she learned how to stay straight and point her toes.

In 2016, Hall told us he even had an athlete go to Rio to compete in the Olympics.