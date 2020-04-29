Local coffee shop brewing special freebie for high school seniors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cliffside Coffee is brewing up something special for the class of 2020. The local shop is giving away a free medium drink to any area high school senior on Thursday.

“None of us were really expecting COVID-19 or anything like that, especially these seniors they weren’t expecting their senior year to end like this. So we’re just trying to bring a smile to their face,” Social Media Director of Cliffside Coffee, Jake Earls, explained.

Not only is the shop providing the freebie but it’s also making it easier for high school seniors to snag it.

“All you got to do is come to the window and show us any form of just proving that you’re a high school senior, whether that be like your report card, hopefully it’s A’s, if not, it’s okay we’ll still give you a free drink,” said Earls.

Cliffside Coffee, which has two locations in Amarillo, employs a lot of students, so the idea was a no-brainer.

“It was more a collaborative idea we just have a lot of high schoolers who work as baristas too,” Earls said.

Unlike other businesses, Cliffside is grateful they’re in the position where they can pay it forward.

“We’re doing well,” Earls said. “Our model has always been a drive-thru so we just made the careful precautions that we needed to for COVID-19 and made things work.”

The deal will run all-day Thursday. April 30 at both locations on Ross-Osage and SW 4th Avenue.

