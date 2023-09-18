AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints announced that it donated mattresses and platforms to the Cuban and Haitian clients at Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle.

Officials stated that 110 twin and full-sized mattresses and platforms will be delivered to the organization’s offices on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Distribution of the beds will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the press release, the beds are reserved for Cuban and Haitian clients who are in compliance with the CCTXP program. 15 beds will be reserved for future refugees who are placed in the area.

CCTP mentioned that it will deliver mattresses in town to the clients who are unable to pick up the mattresses themselves. Predetermined clients outside Amarillo can pick up the mattresses from the CCTP office. All people who receive beds must be a client of CCTP.