Local boy joins Amarillo Bulls roster for Make-A-Wish Night

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Bulls announced today that they signed 10-year old, Micah Gallegos, to the team on a one-day contract.

Micah is a Make-A-Wish child, who got to live out his dream on Saturday, Feb. 29, when he was signed to the Amarillo Bulls hockey team.

Micah, was formerly diagnosed with Philadelphia Chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He is now, however, finished with his final treatments for the disease.

The Amarillo native likes all things sports-related. The Bulls honored him as the 24th member of their team for his tenacity in fighting his illness.

Lois Offerman, Senior Director of Business Operations and Marketing for the Amarillo Bulls said, “We wanted to do something with Make-A-Wish. It’s near and dear I think to a lot of people’s hearts including mine and I reached out to Make-A-Wish. We wanted to do a whole night for Make-A-Wish, different fundraisers, and ways that we could raise money for them and when I reached out to them, I said we would love to make a young person’s wish come true.”

Micah got to meet his new teammates, look through his new locker room, and even got his own official jersey before signing his contract that morning.

Amarillo Bulls Head Coach, Rocky Russo said, “You could see the smile on his face from the moment that he walked in the locker room this morning, and I could also see the smile on the face of all the players. They were just as excited as he was when he got here.”

After Micah had signed his contract he was met by the media, who asked him about his newly claimed roster spot. Micah said, “The best thing I learned today was how to skate because the team actually helped me out skating and we spent a good time skating and just having fun”

Following the media mess, Micah focused on meeting with the Bulls coaching staff and players to learn everything that comes with being an Amarillo Bull. He also had to prepare for the game that night, against the Topeka Pilots.

As the game started, Micah got to join the Bulls on the ice for introductions and was also named the teams 7th Player. Following introductions, Micah was able to join his new teammates on the bench for the rest of the game.

