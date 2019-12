CHANNING, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local Channing Elementary first-grader made it to the Junior World Finals in Las Vegas this past week.

Truitt Harris competed against some of the best in the world last week.

Truitt took part in the Peewee Saddle Bronc contest.

Congrats and good luck moving forward Truitt as you continue to compete.

