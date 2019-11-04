Little drummer boy plays with the high school band

A talented five year old drums along with the high school band.

(FOX NEWS) — A talented 5-year old “little drummer boy” joins a high-school band, and holds his own in a marching band show.

Jeremiah Travis of Greensburg, Louisiana, doesn’t “pa-rum-pum-pum-pum” before a king, but, he must feel like one.

The youngster is part of the Saint Helena Arts College and Career Band.

He’s been playing with the high school band now for two years, and he recently showed them all at a marching event he has the sticks, the rhythm, the pounding feel and the march of older kids on the drums.

Travis attends the Saint Helena Early Learning Center, and is accepted among the high school students, who are called his “band parents.”