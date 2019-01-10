LIFESTAR Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Upgrade

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - LIFESTAR announced they will be replacing their current Amarillo area helicopter with a new H135 model chopper.

The announcement comes as LIFESTAR celebrates 25 years of service to the High Plains.

The new Airbus H135 P3 will replace the current EC 135. The new model will have 4-inch longer rotor blades, a state-of-the-art Garmin mapping system and the latest avionics technology package.

Each improvement increases the payload of the craft which is about 400 pounds more than the older model. An increased payload, increases the amount of fuel the chopper can carry, ultimately making longer trips more possible.

“We set about 3,500 feet above sea level but in the summertime those hot and dry months climbs up to about 8 or 9 thousand feet,” Jeremy Tracy explained. “So with that being said, we’ll be able to put on a full bag of gas and be able to non-stop some of our longer runs we do here in our service area.”

Tracy is the business development manager for LIFESTAR. The company is a rural EMS provider and serves Amarillo, at the center, and a 150-mile radius which includes Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Kansas.

“It is a very vital service that we are able to go out and serve our rural community, our rural EMS agencies and our rural hospitals moving these patients into the larger [sic] care centers like Amarillo or Lubbock.” Tracy said.

Another noticeable change to the H135, the color. The new helicopter is a fire engine red rather than the traditional LIFESTAR blue.