AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo S.P.C.A is partnering with two local pet resorts, Le Chateau and Canine Country Club.

“It was one of our guardians’ ideas to have them come out or we would go pick a dog up from the S.P.C.A. We call it Doggie Day Out; we bring them here. We give them a bath, we ended up introducing them to other dogs, that kind of stuff, see how they do how they interact,” said Le Chateau manager Rana Forehand.

Forehand said that animals can act differently depending on the environment that they are in. So, having this partnership allows people to witness how the animal may interact with other animals and act outside of a kennel environment.

“So, when people go to the S.P.C.A to see a dog, sometimes they might act differently than they would here or outside of that kind of environment. So, we bring them here just so they can kind of relax and we can see who they are as a dog rather than the environment that they’re in,” said Forehand.

Deborah Hall, Amarillo S.P.C.A facility manager said that having this partnership with both resorts has allowed more animals to get adopted.

“Sometimes people come in and they see the dogs and they let them know that they’re from the S.P.C.A. So, we get a lot of people calling us if they saw them at Le Chateau or Canine Country Club, and they call us and they come in and they see about them,” said Hall.

To find out more about how to adopt from Amarillo SPCA, you can visit their website here.