Kohl’s to donate more than $10,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle

Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle will be able to Empower Potential in more youth in the Texas Panhandle.

With this generous grant Big Brothers Big Sisters will be able to fund at least 10 additional BIG/Little matches in 2020. Thus, providing professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships to more children in the Texas Panhandle.

“The support of Kohl’s is making a BIG impact on the lives of children in Amarillo and Canyon,” said Emily Nance, Executive Director. “We are passionate about the children we serve and with the help of Kohl’s we can serve more children and make positive changes in the way they grow up.”

Kohl’s grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle was made through Kohl’s National Giving Program, which awards more than $3 million in grants annually to nonprofits with a mission to support health and wellness for families. The donations are made possible through Kohl’s philanthropic program, Kohl’s Cares®, which sells children’s books and toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to charitable initiatives nationwide.