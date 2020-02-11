King for a Birthday

(WMBF) Grand Strand World War II veteran, John Moore, celebrated his 97th birthday Monday in style.

He was crowned king for the day, while his two great-great granddaughters were crowned princesses.

The idea for the celebration came from Moore’s wife, Anne, who passed away just two weeks ago.

“He’s a strong man but you can see the tears in his eyes when her names come up and the true love that they had,” said Jessica Rigsbee, a nurse for Moore through Amedisys Hospicehe.

“The emotions are like a mountain, heaped up and running over,” Moore said when asked about his royalty-themed celebration. “I know what [Anne] would say today; ‘You’re a good man, and I’m waiting for you.’”

Read More: http://bit.ly/31FNISY

More from MyHighPlains.com: