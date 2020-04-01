Kindergartner Offers Good Deeds In Time Of Need

A young boy from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina has turned a social studies lesson on helping into an effort to help out his neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic.

(WMBF) Part of Myrtle Beach kindergartner Ellis Kerridge’s new home-schooling routine is finding ways to help others.

He began last week by taking lunch to nurses and doctors at South Carolina’s Conway Medical Center as part of his ‘social studies outing.’ He also decided to channel his creative side for his neighbors.

Ellis said it makes him happy to be a helper during this time of need, and he’s working to that in his neighborhood as well. He’s delivered colorful letters to his neighbor’s mailboxes to let them know if they need anything, he’s there.

