Kids Inc. reveals recently completed book

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kids. Inc hosted a press conference on March 23, at their warehouse to reveal a recently completed book.

It is titled “Kids, Incorporated: 75 Years of Service to Children & Families in the Texas Panhandle.”

Kids Inc said this is the organization’s first fully documented historical perspective of its 75-year history.

“This is not about me or any of our staff members or board members this is about 75 years of volunteers people who have given there time to work with kiddos in our community to make this program what it is today,” said Jimmy Lackey President and CEO of Kids Inc.

Kids Inc said if you would like a copy of the book, call the Kids Inc office.