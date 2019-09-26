Kansas dog adopted after 400 days

MERRIAM, Missouri (KSHB) — A dog that spent more than a year in a shelter.. waiting to be adopted.. is in her forever home.

Queen was treated like royalty as she left the shelter in Missouri.

People tossed rose petals and cheered as queen wagged her tail and leaped into the car to go home.

The three-year-old terrier mix became a local celebrity after an animal advocate visited her every day, slept in her tiny room, and posted about it on social media to raise awareness of the animals that need permanent homes.

Queen had been in the shelter for more than 400 days.

Her new owner says as soon as he saw her picture he fell in love.