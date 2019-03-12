It's IHOP Free Pancake Day!

Today, you can get a free breakfast and do a good deed at the same time.

It's IHOP's Free Pancake Day!

Customers can get a short stack of original buttermilk pancakes for free.

While you don't have to pay, IHOP is collecting donations.

All money will go to help children fighting critical illnesses.

There are some rules.

The free pancake deal is dine-in only. You can't take it to go.

And the deal is only while supplies last.

IHOP's National Pancake Day since 2006 and have raised nearly $30-million for charity.

