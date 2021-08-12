Incoming WTAMU Freshmen Ag students elected to lead Texas FFA

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two incoming West Texas A&M University freshmen were recently elected to lead the Texas Future Farmers Association (FFA).

According to WT, Ember Reyes, a San Antonio native who will major in animal sciences with a pre-veterinary focus, will serve as president. Grady McAlister, a Nazareth major who will major in plant, soil and environmental sciences, will serve as Area 1 state vice-president.

Both students, along with 10 other Texas FFA state officers recently took part in a two-week training session.

“It has been intense, but it has been fantastic to learn about agricultural education and all of the partners we have with Texas FFA,” Reyes said. “I really got to learn about advocating, especially how we can do so on behalf of agriculture. Advocating is pretty common in today’s society, but we were able to learn how to have a conversation with people rather than an argument. I know that I can apply that in everyday life in my career down the road.”

McAlister said he ran for statewide office “to make sure the voices of farmers and ranchers are being heard.”

“Since my family immigrated to America, every generation has been in agriculture,” McAlister. “It’s just in my blood, and from a very early age — as soon as I could get involved in FFA — I joined.”