H&R Block helps Make Every Block Better by donating supplies to local schools in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As part of H&R Block’s commitment to Make Every Block Better, H&R Block hosted a school re-supply drive in offices nationwide last week.

Today, participating H&R Block offices area employees will present supplies to local schools.

A study by the National Center for Education Statistics reported 94% of public teachers spend approximately $500 a year without reimbursement. People visiting an H&R Block office are encouraged to donate to the nationwide school re-supply drive, which will help ensure teachers and students have the necessary supplies to be successful for the remainder of the school year.

H&R Block is committed to Make Every Block Better – the company’s community impact program dedicated to building connections among neighbors and improving the places and spaces within communities.

More from MyHighPlains.com: