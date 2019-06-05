Homeless man admitted back into UT Austin

For 6 years, David Carter has been a consistent presence near the UT Austin campus.

Ryan Chandler says, “He’s a pretty familiar face around the UT community. He’s out on 24th and Guadalupe almost every day.”

That’s where current ut student Ryan Chandler spoke to him for the first time.

Chandler says, “I decided to interview him one day to get his perspective on the homeless issue in Austin, and that led to a series of a lot of other stories because once I heard his background it was obviously so captivating.”

Ryan learned, 35 years ago, David had been a student at UT.

David Carter says, “I was a studio art major. I had a small scholarship.”

But after an accident hurt his hand, David dropped out of college.

That was the start of his long battle with schizophrenia, substance abuse, and homelessness.

For the past 6 years, he’s panhandled in the same spot on the drag, but hopes for a better life.

Carter says, “What I’d like to do is spend the rest of my life just doing research and writing books. But I think the books I write will be better because of the college education and coming into contact with the great minds.”

When he heard of David’s hopes to return to school, Ryan made it his mission to help.

Chandler says, “He really just needed an advocate who has worked with that system before and has connections on campus that can help him and advocate for him.”

Over the past 6 months, Ryan helped David re-apply.

And last month, they got the news they had hoped for. David was re-admitted to UT.

Chandler says, “This has been something that we’ve been working on pretty constantly for the past 6 months, and seeing it finally come to fruition is pretty awesome.”

Carter says, “I couldn’t have done it without him.”

David begins his two courses US History and Black Political Thought this Thursday.

Carter says, “It means the world to me.”

Chandler says, “Everybody has a story just like him so if we were to extend the sympathy that we show to David to everybody, then we could really end the systemic stereotypes around homelessness.”

An anonymous alum has paid for Carter’s tuition but he still has to figure out how to buy supplies and books.

He says he’s not going to let that stop him from giving it his best shot.