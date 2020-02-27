High school student helps a blind woman cross the street

High school teenager praised for helping blind woman cross the street, but he says it was his sister who encouraged him to do it

(FOX NEWS) — A teenager is being praised for his act of kindness.

After he was caught on camera helping a blind woman cross an intersection in Cincinnati.

But 15-year-old Dontarius Caldwell doesn’t want to take all the credit for the good deed, he says his younger sister, 14-year-old Dyamond is the one who pushed him to go out and help.

Both siblings are students at Aiken High School.

Dontarius says he’s surprised at all the attention the photo is getting and says his message for others is to give a helping hand.

