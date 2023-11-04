HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kati Alley, Ph.D., MSN, RN, CEN, NREMT-P, Hereford Regional Medical Center’s emergency department director/trauma program coordinator, was honored by the Texas Nurses Association as a top 25 nurse in the Panhandle. Alley accepted the award on Nov. 2 during TNA’s seventh annual Panhandle Great 25 Nurses celebration event.

“The level of expertise and dedication Kati brings to our community is a credit to the excellent quality of care patients can expect from our hospital and clinic,” said Candice Smith, RN, interim CEO, of Deaf Smith County Hospital District. “Kati’s commitment to great care and her contributions to the field of nursing and nursing education are a benefit to our staff, patients, and community.”

According to HRMC officials, Alley is a published author and demonstrates her dedication to her community through her efforts working in the hospital’s emergency room and ICU. Alley also helps to arrange advanced education opportunities for Hereford Regional Medical Center staff and works with the hospital’s community paramedicine program that delivers care to patients in their homes following a hospital visit.

HRMC officials stated that in addition to her management and nursing duties, Alley serves as a part-time instructor for Aspen University’s Master of Science in Nursing and Doctor of Nursing Practice programs.

HRMC officials also stated that the Texas Nurses Association 2023 Panhandle Great 25 Nurses recognizes registered nurses from all practice areas for their contributions to the communities in which they live and practice. The annual award is part of a collaboration between the Texas Nurses Association and the Panhandle Organization of Nurse Executives.