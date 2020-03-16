Happy Reunion: Tornado Dog Comes Home

Dog lost during the recent Nashville tornado finally reunites with his 89-year-old owner.

(WSMV/NBC News) A dog separated from his 89-year-old owner during the recent Nashville tornado is finally home.

Good Samaritan Olivia Perruci found Rocky wandering the streets of Nashville after the storm.

On a mission to find Rocky’s owner, Perruci went door to door asking if anyone was looking for a dog.

Nine days after she found him, her persistence paid off.

